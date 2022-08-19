Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 49,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $515,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.9 %

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.