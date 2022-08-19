Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 264.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 101,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,673. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

