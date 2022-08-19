Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.21.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $209.06 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $492.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,483.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

