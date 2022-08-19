IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IGMS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.22.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $22.73 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

