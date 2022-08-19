IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 54,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.03 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

