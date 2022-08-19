Humanscape Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $136.81 million and $5.37 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00075438 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

