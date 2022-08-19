HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.60.

HUBS stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $363.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.74. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

