H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.82.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

