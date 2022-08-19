H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HRUFF opened at $10.43 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.