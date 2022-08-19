Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HST opened at $19.55 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

