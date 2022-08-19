Hiveterminal Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $198.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $198.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

