Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Tops $241.64 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $241.64 million and approximately $88.99 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003525 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 432,628,718 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

