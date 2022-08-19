HEX Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, HEX has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One HEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $8.73 billion and approximately $18.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00464225 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.23 or 0.01942241 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001851 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004857 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00233083 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
