Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HEN3 opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business has a 50 day moving average of €61.56 and a 200-day moving average of €63.45.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

