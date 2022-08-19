HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

ETR HFG opened at €28.22 ($28.80) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

