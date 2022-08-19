Helium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.13 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Helium has a total market cap of $859.33 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00030335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00102325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00232933 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,118,383 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

