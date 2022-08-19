Helium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.13 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Helium has a total market cap of $859.33 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00030335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00102325 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020520 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00232933 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008414 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,118,383 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.