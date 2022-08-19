HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 246,320 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

