HC Wainwright Trims WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Target Price to $2.00

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WISA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.01. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 247.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WiSA Technologies will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

