Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €49.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($24.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

