Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $229,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

