Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HARP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

HARP stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

