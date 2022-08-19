Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harmonic Price Performance
Shares of HLIT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.