Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Harmonic by 22.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $773,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

