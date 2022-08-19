Haleon (LON:HLN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 331.20 ($4.00).
Haleon Price Performance
Haleon stock opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 242.60 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Haleon
