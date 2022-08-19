Guggenheim Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $12.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

