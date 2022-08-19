Guggenheim Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $18.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

