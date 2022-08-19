Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

GCAAF opened at $23.99 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $35.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

