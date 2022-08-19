GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 335,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,113,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.