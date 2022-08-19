Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.80. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 24,990 shares traded.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Stories

