Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Greggs Trading Down 0.1 %
GRG opened at GBX 2,036 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,817.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,960.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,238.38. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
