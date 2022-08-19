Greggs (LON:GRG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GRG opened at GBX 2,036 ($24.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,817.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,960.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,238.38. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29.

In other Greggs news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,901 ($22.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,010 ($22,970.03). In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 38 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, with a total value of £735.30 ($888.47). Also, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 1,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($22.97) per share, with a total value of £19,010 ($22,970.03). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,122 shares of company stock worth $6,351,186.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

