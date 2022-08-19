Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$98.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$112.00 to C$98.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.78.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.36. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$73.34 and a one year high of C$105.79.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

