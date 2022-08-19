Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1999 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GRP.U traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRP.U shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

