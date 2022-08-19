Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Senior Officer Patrick Goodfellow Buys 1,000 Shares

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Goodfellow purchased 1,000 shares of Goodfellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at C$798,000.
Goodfellow Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of TSE:GDL traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. Goodfellow Inc. has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$14.10.
Goodfellow Company Profile
