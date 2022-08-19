Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Senior Officer Patrick Goodfellow Buys 1,000 Shares

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Goodfellow purchased 1,000 shares of Goodfellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at C$798,000.

Goodfellow Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of TSE:GDL traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. Goodfellow Inc. has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

