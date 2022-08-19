Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.96.
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.
