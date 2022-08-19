Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

