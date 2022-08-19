GoldBlocks Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GB)

GoldBlocks (GB) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $26,641.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00215370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00473406 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

