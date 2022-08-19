GNY Reaches One Day Volume of $92,801.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $92,801.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

