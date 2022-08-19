GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GMS by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GMS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

