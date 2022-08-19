Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.29.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.90. 519,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.40. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Globant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.