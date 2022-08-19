Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.29.
GLOB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.90. 519,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.40. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Globant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
