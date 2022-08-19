Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 139,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 167,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Global X Blockchain ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Global X Blockchain ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

