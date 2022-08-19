Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $282.84

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.84 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 293.85 ($3.55). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 293.85 ($3.55), with a volume of 5,212 shares.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.98. The stock has a market cap of £85.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2,061.07.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

