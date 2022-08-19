Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Guggenheim

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

