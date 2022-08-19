Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Guggenheim

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBT stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.