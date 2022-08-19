Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

