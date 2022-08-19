Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,039. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

