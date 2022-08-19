GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.42.

GitLab Trading Down 1.5 %

GTLB stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 174,743 shares of company stock worth $10,569,762 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

