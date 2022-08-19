GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder August Capital Management Vii, Sells 61,170 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
August Capital Management Vii, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00.
GitLab Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
