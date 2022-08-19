Gerard Barron Buys 103,680 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron bought 103,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,532.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,420,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,803,669.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gerard Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Gerard Barron bought 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

About TMC the metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

