Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $31.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $475.96.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 4,814.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

