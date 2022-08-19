General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $100.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.15.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $79.21 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

