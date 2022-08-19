Gene H. Wickes Sells 398 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $220.77 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

