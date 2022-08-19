Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of GMDA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

