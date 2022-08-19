Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GAU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.
NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
